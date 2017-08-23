Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes BP Wednesday
Russell (foot) took batting practice before Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Russell has been able to steadily increase his level of activity recently, and looks to be eyeing a rehab assignment in the near future. Upon his activation from the DL, look for Russell to return to seeing frequent playing time at shortstop for the Cubs.
