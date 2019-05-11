Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes seat Saturday
Russell is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Russell started Friday's game with lefty Gio Gonzalez on the bump for Milwaukee, but he'll retreat to the bench with righty Zach Davies starting. In two games since returning to the Cubs' roster, Russell is 1-for-6 with a double and two walks. With the depth Chicago has in the middle infield, the 25-year-old will likely be used on a matchup basis moving forward.
