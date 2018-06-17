Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes seat Sunday

Russell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

He'll give way at shortstop to Javier Baez, who rejoins the lineup after resting Saturday. Though his slugging output is down this season, Russell carries a career-best .748 OPS into the series finale, with an uptick in batting average and a 9.3 percent walk rate propping up that figure.

