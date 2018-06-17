Cubs' Addison Russell: Takes seat Sunday
Russell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
He'll give way at shortstop to Javier Baez, who rejoins the lineup after resting Saturday. Though his slugging output is down this season, Russell carries a career-best .748 OPS into the series finale, with an uptick in batting average and a 9.3 percent walk rate propping up that figure.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits third home run•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Hits two doubles, scores three times•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Stationed on bench Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Status in limbo for Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...