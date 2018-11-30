Cubs' Addison Russell: Tendered contract
Russell (suspension) was tendered a non-guaranteed contract for the 2019 season by the Cubs on Friday.
Russell will continue to serve his 40-game suspension at the beginning of next season due to his violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. In a statement released by the organization, Russell said he's complying with a treatment plan set up for him by the league and MLB Players Association and offered a "heartfelt apology to my family and my former wife Melisa for my past behavior." President of baseball operations Theo Epstein added that Russell being tendered a contract "does not represent the finish line" and that the shortstop has significant work left to do. Russell already served 12 games of his suspension, so he will miss the first 28 contests of the 2019 campaign without pay.
