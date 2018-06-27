Cubs' Addison Russell: Three-hit day Tuesday
Russell went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
All three hits were singles, but it was a welcome sign as he came into the game amidst a mini slump with a 1-for-11 stretch. The 24-year-old is posting a .279/.354/.384 line on the season, but he's turned it up another notch in June. In 62 at-bats in the month, he's slashing .323/.391/.419 with 11 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...