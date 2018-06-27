Cubs' Addison Russell: Three-hit day Tuesday

Russell went 3-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

All three hits were singles, but it was a welcome sign as he came into the game amidst a mini slump with a 1-for-11 stretch. The 24-year-old is posting a .279/.354/.384 line on the season, but he's turned it up another notch in June. In 62 at-bats in the month, he's slashing .323/.391/.419 with 11 runs scored.