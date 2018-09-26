Cubs' Addison Russell: Unlikely to return for postseason
Russell, who has been on administrative leave from the Cubs since Sept. 21, appears unlikely to rejoin the team during a potential postseason run, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Chicago put Russell on seven-day leave shortly after a blog post written by his ex-wife surfaced online, alleging that the shortstop emotionally, physically and verbally abused her during their marriage. Major League Baseball has since began investigating the accusations and has no timetable for a resolution on the matter, with sources informing Rosenthal that Russell and the players' union won't exercise its right to challenge the decision through an emergency hearing. Though his stay on leave expires Thursday, it seems likely that the Cubs will continue to extend Russell's absence on a weekly basis until the investigation concludes. The Blue Jays followed a similar course of action earlier this season when Roberto Osuna was arrested on assault charges before the MLB levied a 75-game suspension.
