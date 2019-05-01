Cubs' Addison Russell: Will remain at Triple-A

Russell (suspension) will be optioned to Triple-A Iowa at the conclusion of his suspension Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Russell started a conditioning stint at Iowa last week and will now remain with the team once reinstated. According to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, the move was made so the 25-year-old will have an extended chance to work on his timing, and will receive work at both second base and shortstop.

