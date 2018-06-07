Cubs' Addison Russell: Won't require DL stint

Russell (finger) is not expected to require a stint on the disabled list, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Russell hit in the cage and and took grounders for the second straight day Thursday, and his injured finger apparently responded well enough to rule out a possible trip to the disabled list. The Cubs believe Russell could be available off the bench Thursday if needed, though they'll likely try to give him another day off in an attempt to get him back in the starting lineup sooner.