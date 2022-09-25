Sampson (3-5) earned the victory Sunday in Pittsburgh, striking out three in six innings while allowing a run on four hits.

Sampson faced three batters over the minimum Sunday with the only run against him coming on a Bryan Reynolds solo homer with two outs in the sixth. It was his fourth straight start of six innings while allowing one run or fewer. The 30-year-old has been a regular member of the rotation since the end of June and has a 3.44 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB in 89 innings across 17 starts this year. His final start of the year will likely come next weekend in Cincinnati.