Sampson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

The 30-year-old right-hander once again kept hitters off-balance despite a lack of dominant stuff, recording only eight swinging strikes over 89 pitches but still limiting the damage on the contact he gave up. Sampson has delivered a quality start in three straight outings, providing the Cubs' rotation with some stability, and since the beginning of August he sports a 2.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB through 45.1 innings.