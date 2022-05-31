Sampson re-signed Tuesday with the Cubs on a minor-league deal and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Sampson previously signed with the Cubs in March and made a one-inning appearance out of the bullpen May 8 when he was called up from the minors. He was designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Mariners just a few days later, but his stay in the Seattle organization lasted just under two weeks before he elected free agency. He'll now rejoin the Cubs and will serve as organizational starting depth at Iowa.