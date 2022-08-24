Sampson (1-4) was charged with the loss after he pitched 3.1 innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits versus the Cardinals.

Sampson pitched three scoreless innings before imploding in the fourth frame, allowing five runs while only registering one out in the inning. Most notably, the right-hander gave up two homers, accounting for three runs. The tough outing ended a strong stretch for Sampson after he posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 15.2 innings in his three previous starts. He now owns a 4.04 ERA on the season and will look to get back on track Sunday when he's projected to pitch next versus the Brewers.