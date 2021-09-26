Sampson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander was sharp, throwing 51 of 83 pitches for strikes and leaving the mound in line for his second win of the season, but the Cubs' bullpen immediately squandered the lead in the top of the seventh inning. The quality start was Sampson's first of the year, but he's held his own in September, posting a 3.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 23.1 innings over five appearances.