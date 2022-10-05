Sampson was removed from Wednesday's start against the Reds as a precautionary measure due to right groin tightness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sampson exited with a trainer after just 2.2 innings Wednesday, but it's somewhat encouraging that his departure was labeled as precautionary. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his offseason program at all, but he'll likely be available for the start of spring training in 2023.