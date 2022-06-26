Sampson gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Sampson made his first start of the season after being designated for assignment twice earlier in 2022. He held his own against a tough Cardinals offense which boasts a .253 team average, and gave up his only runs off the hot bat of rookie Brendan Donovan. Sampson has pitched less than 50 major league innings since the end of 2019 and figures as the last man on the Cubs roster. He could continue to see spot starts if he remains effective while Marcus Stroman (shoulder), Drew Smyly (obique) and Wade Miley (shoulder) recover from injuries.