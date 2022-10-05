Sampson exited Wednesday's start against the Reds in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sampson allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out three in 2.2 innings to begin Wednesday's season finale, but he left with a trainer with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. The exact nature of his injury isn't yet clear, but he appeared to be pointing at the inside of his upper leg while talking with a trainer. Over 21 appearances (19 starts) in the majors this year, the right-hander posted a 3.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 104.1 innings.