Sampson (0-2) was handed the loss during Sunday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in four innings.

Sampson went toe-to-toe with opposing starter Carlos Rodon through three frames until falling apart with two out in the fourth, surrendering five straight baserunners and four runs before recording the third out. The 30-year-old had held the opposition to three runs or fewer in each of his last four turns and sports a quality 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 43.1 innings across nine appearances and seven starts. He tentatively lines up to square off against Miami over the weekend.