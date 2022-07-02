Sampson allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits across 5.1 frames Friday against Boston, striking out four while walking one. He did not factor into the decision.

The Cubs would eventually come back to win, but Sampson's second start of the year wasn't one to write home about. He got off to the worst possible start, allowing a homer to Jarren Duran on the first pitch of the game. He then went on to allow a three-run double in the second inning and was pulled after allowing a one-out single in the sixth inning to Trevor Story, who would come around to score. Sampson will look to get back on track Wednesday against the Brewers.