Sampson is competing for the Opening Day fifth starter role in camp, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have a rotation role available at the start of the year while Kyle Hendricks returns from a shoulder injury. Sampson, Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad are seen as the top candidates. Sampson owns a 3.03 ERA in 139.2 innings for the Cubs over the last two seasons, but that figure comes with a 4.28 FIP and a low 17.6 percent strikeout rate.