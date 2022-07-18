Sampson gave up two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings in a 3-2 win over the Mets on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Sampson made his fifth start of the year for the middling Cubs rotation and managed to hold a high-powered Mets lineup to only a couple of runs scored. The 30-year-old isn't known for having dynamite stuff, but he has found a way to be serviceable by mixing his pitches well. Sampson sports a career 4.93 ERA to go along with a 6.40 K/9 so it remains to be seen how long he can keep taking his turn in the rotation before teams start to square him up. The winless pitcher is tentatively expected to start against the Pirates on Tuesday after the All-Star break.