Sampson allowed two runs (one earned) across 4.1 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants. He gave up two hits and a walk, while striking out six.

Sampson entered the game with a 14.04 ERA across 8.1 innings this spring, so Saturday's start was a step in the right direction. The righty seems destined for a long-relief role with Hayden Wesneski having the inside track for the fifth spot in the rotation, but Sampson did make 19 starts a season ago, so he'll remain a candidate to make spot starts in 2023.