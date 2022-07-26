Sampson allowed two runs on six hits across seven innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 win over the Pirates. He walked one and struck out three.

Sampson didn't get enough run support to earn the win, though he did manage his fourth straight start allowing three runs or fewer. That's pushed the righty's ERA down to 3.20 this season, and with the Cubs missing the likes of Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) and Wade Miley (shoulder) in the rotation, Sampson should be able to stick in a starting role. His next outing is scheduled for Sunday against the Giants.