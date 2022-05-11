site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Sampson was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sampson was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old fired a scoreless inning during his lone appearance with the big-league club.
