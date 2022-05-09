Sampson was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sampson spent just a single day on the major-league roster, allowing two unearned runs in one inning of relief Sunday against the Dodgers. He'll head back to the minors as Frank Schwindel returns to the major-league roster.
More News
-
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Receives call-up to big leagues•
-
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Returns to Cubs•
-
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Whiffs seven in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Denied win in quality start•
-
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Traditional start awaits•
-
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Piggybacks Thompson on Sunday•