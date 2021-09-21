Sampson didn't factor into the decision Sunday in the Cubs' 6-4 win over the Brewers while giving up two runs over four innings behind starter Keegan Thompson. The right-hander scattered four hits and a walk and struck out one during the 55-pitch relief appearance.

Sampson's prior two outings had come in a starting role, but he ceded his spot in the rotation to Thompson, who returned from the injured list after a two-week absence due to an inflamed shoulder. Since he didn't complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated, Thompson was capped at 40 pitches Sunday, resulting in Sampson working behind him in a tandem role. The Cubs aren't likely to ask Thompson to toss more than 60-to-70 pitches his next time out this weekend versus St. Louis, so another long-relief appearance could be in the forecast for Sampson.