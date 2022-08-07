Sampson (0-3) took the loss Sunday against Miami, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in six innings.

All of the damage against Sampson came in the fifth inning when the first three batters each had extra-base hits, including homers on back-to-back pitches by Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick. Entering the game, Sampson had allowed only three long balls in 43.1 innings. As a starter, he has a 4.33 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB in 43.2 innings across eight starts. His next start will likely be next weekend in Cincinnati.