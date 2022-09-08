Sampson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out one.

Sampson needed just 75 pitches to get through six innings and record the quality start against the Reds, his first since Aug. 7. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, the bullpen could not hang on. The start was his second without allowing a walk in his last 10 and was one of the keys to getting through six innings for just the third time this season. Sampson will take a 3.76 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled against the Mets next week.