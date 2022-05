Sampson had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Sampson re-signed with Chicago on a minor-league deal in mid-March and will now join the big-league club ahead of Sunday's series finale versus the Dodgers. The right-hander has five starts for Triple-A Iowa this season and has a 3.66 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings, and he could be in the mix to start Tuesday or Wednesday for the Cubs.