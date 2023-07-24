Sampson (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Sampson has been out since April 8 after suffering a right meniscus injury, but he's been rehabbing with Iowa since July 4. Over four outings in Triple-A during his rehab assignment, the right-hander produced a 9.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings. If Sampson can put together a solid stretch in the minors, the Cubs will likely give him a shot at pitching at the major-league level later this season.