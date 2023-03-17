With Hayden Wesneski likely closing in on the fifth spot in the rotation, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Sampson may have to settle for long-relief work to begin the season.

Wesneski hasn't allowed an earned run in Cactus League action while Sampson has a 14.04 ERA across 8.1 innings this spring. The struggles seem likely to push Sampson into the bullpen. The righty made 19 starts and recorded a strong 3.11 ERA last season, so he could reemerge as a starting option at some point, but for now it seems his fantasy value will take a hit as a long reliever.