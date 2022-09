Sampson (2-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing no runs on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts over six innings against the Mets.

Despite allowing a season-high four walks, Sampson held the Mets scoreless through six innings of work, improving his ERA to 3.48. The quality start is his second in a row and fourth on the season. The 30-year-old will likely draw a more favorable matchup against the Marlins this weekend when he will look to continue his streak of quality work.