Sampson did not factor into the decision against the Reds on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six and walking three over four innings.

Sampson threw 52 of 87 pitches for strikes across four frames, but picked up six strikeouts along the way, tying a single-game season high. This was the seventh time in nine games Sampson was pulled before the sixth inning. The righty has just two quality starts this season. He also has yet to pick up a win this year. He will carry a 3.88 ERA into his next appearance.