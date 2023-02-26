Sampson allowed four runs on three hits across 1.2 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants. He walked one and struck out one.

All three hits allowed by Sampson left the year, giving the righty a rough line in his spring debut. Sampson is in contention of the Cubs' fifth starter spot along with the likes of Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad, so he'll need better performances moving forward to stick in the rotation to begin the season.