Sampson allowed three runs on six hits across four innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He had no walks and struck out three.

After allowing three home runs over 2.2 innings in his last spring start, Sampson once again struggled with the long ball, serving up two homers Sunday. The righty is now sitting with a 14.04 Cactus League ERA, which isn't helping his cause in the battle for the team's fifth starter opening. Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad are also in the running, so Sampson may find himself in a long-relief role if he can't turn things around.