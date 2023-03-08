Sampson allowed six runs on four hits across 2.2 innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers. He walked two and struck out two.

Sampson was hurt by the long ball, as three of the four hits he allowed left the park. The righty has now appeared in two games this spring and has given up 10 earned runs across just 4.1 innings. Sampson is in the running for the Cubs' fifth starter role along with Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad, but the former could be falling behind due to his subpar play so far. The 31-year-old made 19 starts and two relief appearances for Chicago last season, posting a strong 3.11 ERA across 104.1 innings, so he could still turn things around in camp.