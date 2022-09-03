Sampson (1-5) allowed two runs on four hits across five innings to take the loss Friday against the Cardinals. He walked two and struck out four.

Sampson pitched decently but left the game down 2-0, and the Chicago bullpen allowed six more runs to score in an 8-0 defeat. The righty has a solid 3.95 ERA despite his subpar record, and he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five outings, though he's failed to complete six innings in any of those games. Sampson is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Reds in what projects to be an easier matchup.