Sampson (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Orioles. He walked two and struck out three.

A two-run home run by Ramon Urias in the fourth inning was the most damaging blow, but Sampson otherwise pitched pretty well. This was the righty's fourth start of the season and his first decision. He's held his own with a 3.33 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 27 innings. With the Cubs dealing with a handful of injuries in the rotation at the moment, Sampson should stick in a starting role for now. He's lined up to face the Mets on Sunday in his next scheduled outing.