Sampson (4-5) yielded one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.

Aside from a solo shot by Jake Fraley in the second inning, Sampson had little issue cruising through seven frames against Cincinnati. The 30-year-old righty has given up two or fewer runs in seven straight starts, posting a terrific 1.60 ERA during that stretch. With his season likely finished, Sampson registered a 3.10 ERA and a 70:26 K:BB through 101.2 frames.