Sampson will work behind starter Marcus Stroman in the Cubs' Cactus League opener Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Sampson is one of the contenders for Chicago's fifth and final spot in the rotation, along with Hayden Wesneski and Javier Assad. Whoever wins that battle might get bumped when Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) returns, but there should at least be some short-term fantasy value. Sampson started 19 games for the Cubs last year and posted a strong 3.11 ERA across 104.1 innings.
