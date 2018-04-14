Cubs' Albert Almora: Added to Saturday's lineup
Almora (illness) will play center field and bat second against the Braves on Saturday.
Almora was initially left out of the Cubs' starting nine for Saturday's game but the club make a late swap, removing Victor Caratini from the lineup to make room for the outfielder. Caratini was slotted to play first base, which will now be manned by Ben Zobrist, with Ian Happ shifting over to left field.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...