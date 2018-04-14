Almora (illness) will play center field and bat second against the Braves on Saturday.

Almora was initially left out of the Cubs' starting nine for Saturday's game but the club make a late swap, removing Victor Caratini from the lineup to make room for the outfielder. Caratini was slotted to play first base, which will now be manned by Ben Zobrist, with Ian Happ shifting over to left field.