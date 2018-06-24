Almora went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's game against the Reds

His third home run of the season came in the seventh inning off righty Jackson Stephens. Almora's .323 average now ranks ninth among qualified big-league hitters and fifth among qualified outfielders, behind Mookie Betts (.342), Mike Trout (.327), J.D. Martinez (.326) and Nick Markakis (.326).

More News
Our Latest Stories