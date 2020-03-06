Play

Almora (illness) is starting in center field and batting sixth in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old was unavailable for Thursday's contest against the Rangers due to the illness, but he'll make a quick return to the field Friday. Almora is competing with Ian Happ for the Opening Day job in center field.

