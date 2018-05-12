Cubs' Albert Almora: Back in lineup Saturday
Almora is starting in center field and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Almora was on the bench for Friday's series opener against the White Sox, but he'll slot back in there on Saturday, though he won't be hitting leadoff like he has much of the year. This is the first time Almora will hit seventh this season. He enters the contest batting .289/.343/.392.
