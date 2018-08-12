Almora is starting in center field and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Almora will pick up his second consecutive start as the Cubs bench Ian Happ, who has just a .429 OPS over his last 14 games. Almora hasn't been batting leadoff lately, but it's good to see him in the lineup nonetheless. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .298/.334/.402 this season.