Cubs' Albert Almora: Batting leadoff in Game 1
Almora is starting in center field and batting leadoff for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
This will be Almora's fourth start in the team's last five games, as his .295/.358/.420 slash line and strong defense in center seem to winning him more playing time. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on the bench for Saturday's second game, as Cubs manager Joe Maddon is known to juggle his lineups.
