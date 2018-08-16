Almora went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

The blast was just the fifth of the year for Almora, but the 24-year-old outfielder has contributed offensively with a .297 average and 54 runs scored. He figures to continue splitting time with Ian Happ, which does limit his fantasy potential a bit moving forward.

