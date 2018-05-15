Almora went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, his first of the season, in Monday's loss to the Braves.

Almora has been productive at the plate all season, as he's now hitting .298, but it's nice to see him finally contribute in the power department. The 24-year-old figures to continue splitting time with Ian Happ in center field, though he could wrestle away additional playing time if he has more outings like this one.