Almora went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Dodgers.

Almora has played in all but four games this season, and he's making a difference at the plate. He has 21 extra-base hits and 41 runs scored with a .318/..359/.446 in 233 at-bats. As long as he continues getting on base, he should keep scoring in a potent Cubs lineup.