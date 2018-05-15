Almora went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, his first since April 14, in Monday's loss to the Braves.

Almora has been productive at the plate all season, as he's now hitting .298, but it's nice to see him contribute in the power department after going a month between his first and second homers of the year. The 24-year-old figures to continue splitting time with Ian Happ in center field, though he could wrestle away additional playing time if he has more outings like this one.