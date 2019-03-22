Almora went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Almora now has a .976 OPS and three home runs this spring through 42 at-bats. The 24-year-old had a respectable .286 batting average last season but didn't display much power with only five home runs and a .701 OPS. If Almora takes a step forward in that area this year he will elevate his fantasy stock.

More News
Our Latest Stories